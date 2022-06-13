Shireen Essop: 'The community deserves to know what happened'

Cape Town - The return of a woman who had been missing for about a month has caused an uproar on social media as residents demanded an explanation about the disappearance, while the family remained silent. Shireen Essop, 34, from Primrose Park, was reported missing last month, when she was last seen driving home from work on Weltevreden Road near Browns Farm, Philippi.

Activists, residents and various communities searched for her. She was re-united with her family on Saturday after members of a Klipfontein neighbourhood watch recognised her at a garage. Neighbourhood watch member Dean Esau said they spoke to the police. He said Essop claimed she had been kidnapped and needed to call her husband, but they ignored her.

“The police officer ignored her, then he continued talking to us ... I went back to the police officer, explained to them who she was, and they said they can’t deal with this now and went to go buy coffee inside,” Esau said. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk could not confirm whether Essop had been kidnapped, or the allegations that police had ignored her. “This office can confirm that the missing Shireen Essop has been found and reunited with her family. The details of the matter are still the subject of the investigation.”

In a social media post the family said. “Words alone cannot express our heartfelt appreciation for being in your thoughts and in your hearts during these dark hours. Your support and continuous prayers have given us the strength to remain positive and hopeful that the Almighty will guide her safely back home to us.” The family have yet to explain Essop’s disappearance and subsequent return. GBV activist and community leader Roegshanda Pascoe said: “With Shireen Essop, the community mobilised themselves, the community went out there, they really put pressure on police to find her, at least what the family can do is offer an explanation.

“I want clarity from the family because while she went missing, a young man has lost his life because communities are in panic, communities are afraid. These things cause people to lose interest in missing persons because there is no real story coming back to them.” Maulana Sameeg Norodien, who organised a vigil for Essop’s safe return, said: “A lot of people want answers as to what happened, but thank God she’s safe, thank God, she’s home.” [email protected]