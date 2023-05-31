Shock and horror after 5 children left dead, one critical in Mitchell’s Plain accident

Cape Town - There were tears of shock at the horrific scene where the bodies of five children lay scattered in the road after the bakkie they were travelling in to get to school rolled several times and crashed in Mitchells Plain. The children, aged between 13 and 16, were killed instantly and two others critically injured after being flung from the Toyota Hilux bakkie on the corner of AZ Berman Drive and Kerren Road just before 8am yesterday.

The schoolchildren were from Wespoort Primary, Lentegeur High School, Duneside Primary, Highlands Primary, Harvester Primary and Ridgeville Primary. A family member of the owner of the vehicle, Thandekile Madalane, said he received a call while at home in Gugulethu, asking him to come to the scene after the news was shared on social media. On arrival, he heard the driver, who is his brother-in-law, was transported to the nearest hospital. His niece, aged 13, was one of the children killed.

“I don’t really know what caused the accident as I was called after it had happened, following the video and pictures that were shared on Facebook. “The bakkie belongs to my sister and the driver is my brother-in-law. Arriving here, we also discovered that one of the deceased kids is my niece who was 13 years old.” ER24 paramedics arrived at 8.07am to find other officials already in attendance. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found the bakkie upright in the middle of the road with several children scattered some distance away from it.

“Medics assessed the children and found that five had already succumbed to their numerous injuries while a sixth was in critical condition with numerous injuries. “Paramedics treated the critical patient and provided him with numerous advanced life support interventions before he was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care.” Police, however, said the driver of the vehicle had been arrested.

Spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “The 55-year-old driver was arrested on a charge of culpable homicide and will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court once charged.” He asked anyone with any information about the incident to contact Crime Stop at 0860010111. MEC of Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie said: “I am outraged by this accident involving a vehicle transporting learners illegally, resulting in these tragic and avoidable deaths. How many more children must we lose on our roads before the transportation of these precious lives is taken seriously by those driving the vehicles?

“Anyone who is transporting passengers, especially children whose bodies are more vulnerable to injury, has the weighty responsibility to keep them safe. “Vehicles must be roadworthy, drivers must be qualified and an operating licence is required to transport passengers. Cutting corners with any of these requirements and driving recklessly is a matter of life and death. Western Cape MEC for Education David Maynier said: “A tragic accident has taken the lives of five young learners. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the school communities. This is an unimaginable tragedy.

“Our thoughts are also with the learners currently being treated in hospital. Western Cape Education Department counselling support teams are supporting the affected schools.” Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the city mourns with the parents who did not see their children return home from school. “We trust that authorities will establish the full facts surrounding this incident so that there may be accountability for any wrongdoing,” he said.

In an unrelated incident, 12-year-old Charmaine Dzvokora from Tambo Village in Gugulethu, succumbed to her injuries after she was hit by a taxi while crossing Duinefontein Road going to Heideveld Primary School. The taxi was travelling from Gugulethu to Cape Town just before 8am. At the scene, the taxi driver responsible for the accident locked himself inside the vehicle as community members vented their anger. Bystanders said two taxis were racing each other, which had led to the incident.