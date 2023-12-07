Shopowner held over muti made from Table Mountain fauna and flora

Cape Town - A traditional medicine shop owner has been arrested for allegedly purchasing protected plant and wild animal carcasses stolen from Table Mountain National Park to be used as traditional medicine. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said the arrest follows a four-month long sting operation by the Environmental Crimes Unit in partnership with other entities.

“To address the illegal and ongoing stripping of bark from protected tree species in Table Mountain National Park, Environmental Crime Investigation (ECI) Cape Town identified a shop in Cape Town which purchased the bark and other items from illegal suppliers for muti purposes. “A clandestine operation involving SANParks Environmental Crime Investigation (ECI) Cape Town, the SAPS’ Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit from Kuils River and Cape Nature Officials, was conducted on the identified shop on Monday. “A criminal case was registered and the suspect was detained on charges of possession of wild animal carcasses without a permit as well as the possession of flora without a permit.”

Protected plant and wild animal carcasses allegedly stolen from Table Mountain National Park was confiscated from a traditional medicine shop owner. Picture: supplied Van Wyk said that the members confiscated 29 bags of tree bark, one elephant foot, several fox skins and one otter skin. “The value still needs to be determined and the investigation continues.

“Similar operations will be directed at other shops with the possibility of more arrests being made. “Once charged the suspect will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s court on these charges.” Provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile lauded the efforts of the integrated forces for their sterling investigation and bringing this perpetrator to book.