Shosholoza Meyl back on track: ‘Shosholoza Meyl is like backpacking, it’s an adventure’

Cape Town - The Western Cape Mobility Department MEC Ricardo Mackenzie has welcomed the reinstatement of Shosholoza Meyl. As holidaymakers will be travelling to their destinations, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said its long-distance train service was ready to operate after two years.

Shosholoza Meyl will travel to three major cities: Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said: “We’ve been having challenges with the long-distance rail services, which we had for many years. And around Covid-19 and lockdown the infrastructure was badly vandalised. “We also had issues with train availability, where some of the coaches had to go for refurbishment, and so we haven’t had access to reliable locomotives, but now that is the work that we’ve done.

“A lot of the lines inter-provincially belong to Transnet, so it was through ongoing conversations with Transnet that they can restore the rail network to a standard that is suitable for passenger rail services, so it’s because of those talks that we were able to restore these services. “Last year, we were able to restore and recover the Johannesburg to Musina line and from Johannesburg to Queenstown, and now we are adding the Johannesburg to Durban and Cape Town. People have been asking, saying they are under pressure with the escalating travelling costs to their destinations.” Makanda explained that they are offering an alternative mode of transport.

“We say people can travel by rail and we hope the traffic congestion will be alleviated. It’s an experience, and I think people will enjoy it. Shosholoza Meyl is like backpacking, it’s an adventure. “We have the sitter services and the sleeper coach, we have linen and food, at a cost. Bring board games you can travel with children and friends, it’s like tourism, the experience of travelling with new people and catching up with friends. “We are trying to restore long-distance travel, corridor by corridor. Security is one of those things we want to take as a priority. We want to give people options. We are not trying to compete with the airlines or driving.”

The Shosholoza Meyl is expected to depart from Johannesburg to Cape Town on Wednesday. Picture: File Johannesburg Park Station to Cape Town Station, per single person, economy class (sitter) costs R430, tourist class (sleeper) is R690. The first train is expected to depart this morning. Only the Durban line has the option of loading your vehicle on the train. Mackenzie told the Cape Argus: “I love it! I’m absolutely thrilled that long-distance passenger rail services are getting back on track. As a train user myself, I certainly appreciate it. This will contribute to taking cars off the roads and giving families affordable travel options. And it’s great for the Western Cape economy!”