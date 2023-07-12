Cape Town - A 34-year-old man has confessed to the murder of an 9-year-old boy who was shot in the head in Manenberg on Sunday. Tiano Anthony was admitted to hospital and died on Monday at about 11.30pm.

He was shot while standing with his 13-year-old cousin. His grandmother, Nora Anthony, said: “The cousin had his arm around Tiano’s neck and they were just standing outside the yard. And a hooded man walked past them and then walked back up, and fired a shot at them. The cousin said he was not aware that Tiano was struck, he only noticed when he fell from his arm. “When I returned from church I saw a lot of people outside my house and I saw him on the ground and blood was everywhere.”

The emotional grandmother said the boy was rushed to hospital. “The police said we should wait for the ambulance but we couldn’t. We were told the bullet caused swelling in his brain and then on Monday night we were told that he was gone.” Nora Anthony speaking about her grandson, Tiano Anthony, who was shot in the head in Manenberg. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) John Michael Morris and his sister Nora Anthony speaking about their grandson who was shot in the head in Manenberg. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) John Michael Morris and his sister Nora Anthony speaking about their grandson who was shot in the head in Manenberg. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Anthony said this was not the first death in their family.

“In one year we have lost three members of our family to a gun. “The 22-year-old was a gangster, but the 48-year-old was not a gangster, and my grandchild was just a young child with his whole life ahead of him. “We want the police to do their proper investigation. I believe someone was arrested for the murder,” she said.

Anthony described Tiano as a lovely child. “He was very smart, I could send him anywhere, he really loved dancing.” Manenberg Community policing forum (CPF) chairperson said a man confessed to the murder