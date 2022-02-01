Show a furry friend some love this Valentine’s Day by donating food

Cape Town - This Valentine’s Day the public is asked to show some love to animals in need at the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL).

The organisation has set a target of collecting 1 000 tins of food. The AACL was established in 1956 and is largely supported by donations. General manager, Madelein Myburgh, said: “The AACL is committed to the ongoing protection of animals in South Africa. It provides shelter for abandoned animals, promotes an efficient adoption policy, prosecutes animal cruelty cases, runs welfare hospitals and mobile clinics in disadvantaged areas, and reaches thousands of primary school learners through its educational programmes.”

Myburgh said any brand of tinned food with high nutritional value would be welcome. The AACL has more than 180 animals in its care, which includes adoptions, hospital patients and isolation patients. “We are entirely supported by voluntary donations. We do not receive any funding from the national or local government. We do try to encourage payment of a nominal fee to our clients, but will not turn away an animal if the owner cannot afford treatment.

“Our total income consists of services, donations and bequests,” Myburgh said. The shelter requires about 500 soft food tins/ sachets for cats and kittens, 500 soft food tins/ sachets for dogs and puppies, and Hills AD tins which are critically important for hospital and isolation patients. Adoptions manager Jolanda Spies said the organisation had witnessed clients go hungry in order to treat their animals, and that contributions could ultimately change the animal’s life.

“We have seen senior citizens who have nobody to speak to, except their animals. We have seen clients who lost everything, and in order to give the best chance to their animal, surrender it into our care. We have seen adoption clients who have been saved from depression, loneliness and heartache by the animal they adopted.” Soft food for cats and dogs can be dropped off at the AACL’s Epping or Bellville South branches, or a cash donation can be made into AACL’s bank account. Account details: