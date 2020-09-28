Since late March Western Cape liquor authority has issued R1.7m in fines

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) has issued fines totalling R1 731 220 since March this year. In a statement issued on Monday, the province’s MEC for community safety, Albert Fritz, said the fines were issued between March 27 and September 25. He said the WCLA also conducted 168 investigations into liquor vendors who had contravened National Disaster Risk Management Act regulations. According to Fritz, of the 168 investigations conducted, 46 led to liquor licences being suspended. The MEC commended the WCLA for its efforts in reducing alcohol-related harm and called on residents to report vendors that contravened regulations.

The investigations conducted by the WCLA are referred to the Liquor Licensing Tribunal (LLT). Sixty-nine matters were placed on the LLT case roll, 46 licences were suspended, 14 applications for liquor licences were dismissed, and nine applications are pending.

Fritz said of the 46 licences that were suspended, 44 section 71 (4) had return hearings. Thirteen of the matters were up for consideration, with one licence being revoked after finalisation.

Forty-one suspensions were lifted by the LLT, one suspension was lifted by the Western Cape High Court and the other at an internal appeal tribunal proceeding. Two hearings are pending.

“In 13 matters, fines to the amount of R1 731 220 were issued, of which an amount of R891 220 was suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that the licence holder does not contravene the Western Cape Liquor Act and licence conditions again during this period.

“Stricter conditions were also issued in all nine cases. Thirty-seven matters are pending,” Fritz said.

He urged the public to report alcohol-related contraventions to the South African Police Service (SAPS) or the WCLA.

African News Agency (ANA)