Six nabbed by Kraaifontein police for possession of illegal firearms
Cape Town - Ahead of the Christmas Day long weekend, police and local law enforcement have cracked down gang activity and illegal guns.
In Pelican Park, metro police officers arrested a 30-year-old suspect for the possession of an illegal firearm on Wednesday evening.
The suspect was apprehended by officers during a joint operation by the Gang and Drug Task Teams in New Horizon, Pelican Park.
Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said: “Members of the Gang and Drug Task Teams were conducting a joint operation with SAPS when they heard a gunshot. Upon investigation, officers found a male in the roadway holding a CZ pistol with three live rounds of ammunition. The 30-year-old suspect was detained at Grassy Park police station.”
Meanwhile, in Kraaifontein police arrested six suspects for the possession of illegal firearms in separate crime prevention interventions.
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Kraaifontein police arrested several suspects during this week for the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
“The suspects between the ages of 27 and 47-years-old were apprehended by police in Wallacedene and Windsor Park are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court once charged,” Swartbooi said.
Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile has lauded police for their efforts and commitment to ensure safer communities in the province.