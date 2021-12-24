Six nabbed by Kraaifontein police for possession of illegal firearms

Cape Town - Ahead of the Christmas Day long weekend, police and local law enforcement have cracked down gang activity and illegal guns. In Pelican Park, metro police officers arrested a 30-year-old suspect for the possession of an illegal firearm on Wednesday evening.

The suspect was apprehended by officers during a joint operation by the Gang and Drug Task Teams in New Horizon, Pelican Park. Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said: “Members of the Gang and Drug Task Teams were conducting a joint operation with SAPS when they heard a gunshot. Upon investigation, officers found a male in the roadway holding a CZ pistol with three live rounds of ammunition. The 30-year-old suspect was detained at Grassy Park police station.” Meanwhile, in Kraaifontein police arrested six suspects for the possession of illegal firearms in separate crime prevention interventions.