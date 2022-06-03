Six people have been arrested for the mob killing of e-hailing driver in Parkwood

Cape Town - Six people have so far been taken into police custody for their involvement in the vigilante killing of an e-hailing driver in Parkwood earlier this week. The suspects were part of a large group of residents from the community that assaulted 31-year-old Abongile Mafalala and then set his body and vehicle alight, allegedly under the impression that he had earlier that morning abducted two girls from the area.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Wednesday, Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing revealed that police investigating the incident had uncovered that while dropping off clients in the area, Mafalala had been accosted by suspected gang members who robbed him. Laing said: “When the victim tried to fight back, the suspects then incited the public to assault him by claiming that he was a kidnapper. The community in their fury then attacked the victim, beating and setting him on fire.” Police have so far arrested six people and are looking to apprehend more suspects.

“More arrests are imminent as we are working around the clock to apprehend all those involved. Investigating officers are also working with Wynberg prosecutors to ensure that all the suspects involved will be convicted,” Laing said. The Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) said it will also be visiting the Parkwood community after the disastrous incident on Tuesday. CCC president Fadiel Adams said: “Unfortunately, we could not host our march and motorcade as planned on Thursday, due to the day also being the burial day of one of our members.

Story continues below Advertisement

“That does not mean we will no longer host the march, just that it is being postponed to Saturday,” Adams said. “We will move all our activities for the day to then including our visit to Parkwood. Gang violence on the Cape Flats is destroying our communities and we want to bring an end to it,” Adams said. [email protected]