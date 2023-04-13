Sixteen-year-old boy on family holiday dies while fishing with his dad

Cape Town - What was meant to be a fun family vacation ended in tragedy for the Barnard family from Germiston when they lost their son, Christopher, 16, who drowned while fishing with his father at Fransmanshoek in Vlees Baai. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in NSRI Mossel Bay was activated at 10.08am following reports of the drowning.

Rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene, while the NSRI rescue craft St Blaise Rescuer was launched. “Our NSRI rescue vehicle towed the NSRI rescue craft Rescue 15 Bravo to the scene, which was launched on-site. The SA Police Services, Police Sea Borderline Control and WC Government Health EMS responded. “Arriving at the scene, the teams determined that Christopher, together with his father, aged 47, had been swept into the sea off rocks on the shoreline while fishing.

“During the search the father, who appeared uninjured, was located coming out of the water along the shore, and he was taken into the care of the NSRI and police while a search continued for the teenager. “Christopher was later located in the water in a gully close inshore. Sadly, he was declared dead by paramedics as his body was recovered from the water,” NSRI said in a statement. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon sent condolences to the family.

“The body of the teenager has been taken into the care of the police and government health forensic pathology services. An inquest docket has been opened by the police. “The family was due to return home from their holiday on Wednesday. The father, mother and two brothers of the deceased are being cared for by counsellors,” Lambinon said. In a message on its Facebook page, Helpmekaar Kollege, which Christopher attended, shared a sweet message bidding farewell to the student.