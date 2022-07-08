Siyazana Youth Development Fund aims to break hot dog world record

Cape Town - Before Mandela Day on July 18, the Siyazana Youth Development Fund aims to break a Guinness World Record by distributing 10 001 hot dogs to underprivileged communities in Cape Town. Founder and chief volunteer, Ian Miller, said: “This will be our fifth hot dog drive since June last year. The idea is to bring some joy to the kids.

“We realised since we did our first hot dog drive in Parkwood on June 16 last year, that many kids have never had a hot dog before.” He said that for the Mandela Day drive last year, the organisation distributed more than 5 000 hot dogs across the province. Communities to receive hot dogs this year include Cafda, Mitchells Plain and Parkwood.

Marilyn Isaacs from MI Community Projects in Cafda said: “Siyazana is a sponsor and sponsored a programme I did at the Lilybloom Centre. Siyazana saw what I did in the community for kids and elderly people and was a big help to us.” Colleen Petersen from Montrose Park in Mitchell’s Plain said: “We received donations from Siyazana YDF. You will not be able to fathom how much it means to me as a person seeing how great the need for food is.” Paul Phillips, who serves the Parkwood and Lotus River community, said: “The drive on Mandela Day is a wonderful opportunity to unite and bring together and be of service to people in the community.

“On behalf of the Phillips Foundation, we welcome the initiative and will greatly contribute to the social upliftment of our community.” Madeiras Bar and Bistro has helped to facilitate fundraisers selling tickets for them and hosting events. Miller said the hot dog campaign was a mechanism Siyazana Youth Development Fund could use to enter a new community and it hoped to distribute the 10 001 hot dogs.

For more information, call Miller on 082 757 5609. [email protected] Cape Argus