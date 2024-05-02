Skeleton Gorge fire in Table Mountain National Park is largely contained

Cape Town - The Skeleton Gorge fire in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), caused by a lightning strike during inclement weather on Sunday, has been largely contained. The fire burnt about 283 hectares of veld.

South African National Parks spokesperson JP Louw said 40 firefighters from NCC Environmental Services, Volunteer Wildfire Services, and Working on Fire would be engaged in various areas along the fireline throughout the day, concluding mop-up operations. “Light rain and mist over the past few days have helped contain the fir’'s spread on the Back Table, but isolated hot spots, smouldering stumps, as well as falling trees and rockfalls, remain a concern. “After an assessment conducted by TMNP's conservation and fire management teams, hiking trails along Constantia Nek and Newlands, as well as trails along the Back Table between Camps Bay, Hout Bay and Orangekloof, have been reopened,” Louw said.