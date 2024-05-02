Skeleton Gorge fire in Table Mountain National Park is largely contained

Cape Town - The Skeleton Gorge fire in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), caused by a lightning strike during inclement weather on Sunday, has been largely contained.
The fire burnt about 283 hectares of veld.
South African National Parks spokesperson JP Louw said 40 firefighters from NCC Environmental Services, Volunteer Wildfire Services, and Working on Fire would be engaged in various areas along the fireline throughout the day, concluding mop-up operations.
“Light rain and mist over the past few days have helped contain the fir’'s spread on the Back Table, but isolated hot spots, smouldering stumps, as well as falling trees and rockfalls, remain a concern.
“After an assessment conducted by TMNP's conservation and fire management teams, hiking trails along Constantia Nek and Newlands, as well as trails along the Back Table between Camps Bay, Hout Bay and Orangekloof, have been reopened,” Louw said.
Skeleton Gorge and the contour path between Fernwood and Cecilia Forest, however, remain closed.
“Berg-like wind conditions are currently being experienced in the northern sections of the park; therefore, we ask hikers to be very vigilant and move to safe areas if they see or smell smoke while hiking. The priority remains the safety of residents, hikers, and firefighters,” Louw said.
In case of emergencies or sightings of new fires, please contact 086 110 6417 or the Newlands Dispatch at 021 689 7438.