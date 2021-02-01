Skills drive for Masiphumelele youth

Cape Town - The Masiphumelele Business Development Forum is preparing to embark on a skills development and entrepreneurship drive in hopes of getting its youth a slice of the R242 million housing project announced by Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu in response to the catastrophic fire that left hundreds in the community displaced.

In a statement, Sisulu said that during the course of January 2021, an amount of R242m had been approved and transferred to the Western Cape government in response to the human settlement challenges in the province including for emergency housing interventions for the Masiphumelele and Taiwan informal settlements.

Human Settlements’ spokesperson Mandulo Maphumulo said the minister believes that the money committed for disaster relief will make a huge difference in the lives of the people of the Western Cape, more especially those who are currently displaced and homeless.

Masiphumelele Business Development Forum chairperson Klaas Present said that young people in the community had approached the forum asking to be assisted in developing their skills so that they could participate in projects taking place in the community.

Present said: “Our youth want to be able to participate in projects that are based in our community and that is something we will happily facilitate. Young people deserve the chance to become business owners, and skilled workers who can help sustain this community.