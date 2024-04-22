Slain 16-year-old high school learner’s family mourns her death

Cape Town - The family of the Grade 11 Belgravia High School learner, who was killed in gang crossfire, said she had a promising future, and had dreamt of becoming an accountant. Zamawushe Momoti, 16, from Browns Farm in Philippi, was killed around 1pm on Friday, when she was struck by gang gunfire which also killed a 20-year-old man in Canal Road.

The teen was waiting for her scholar transport when multiple shots rang out near the Athlone school. During the chaos, she managed to run back onto the school grounds, where she collapsed in the parking area. Zamawushe Momoti's lifeless body at Belgravia High School. Picture: Leon Knipe Her dad Maseru Momoti said he was at work when he received an urgent WhatsApp urging him to immediately call or visit the school.

“They told me that there was a shooting and my child was hit. The transport driver then fetched me. When I arrived at school, she was covered and the school told me that there was a shooting,” he said. Maseru Momoti. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers Momoti said his daughter was an inspiration at school and to other children in the community. He said she never got into any trouble at school. “She also looked after a child, she would do her washing, watch TV and do her homework afterwards,” Momoti said.

Lizwe Gcaza, Zamawushe’s scholar transport driver, said he was heartbroken by the tragedy and would miss her. “She was a kind girl, she was always on her phone and I never had problems or issues with her,” he said. Momoti said his daughter wanted to be an accountant, but would now never have that opportunity.

“Her grandparents were hoping she would grow up to be a doctor but she wanted to be an accountant,” he said. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the suspect was arrested on Friday after the shooting. “One adult male was arrested on two counts of murder and attempted murder. Once charged the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court,” he said.

Residents, in disbelief at the scene on Friday, said that shootings had been a problem in the area for the past two weeks. The provincial Community Police Board has since called on police to implement its 72-hour activation plan to find the perpetrators. “We are sickened that yet another innocent child's life has been taken due to the actions of criminals operating within the province.

“This is unacceptable, and we demand immediate action to address this crisis. “We need to break the back of the criminal enterprise operating within our province causing the tragic deaths of innocent people, including our future generation,” the board said. Western Cape Education Department’s Bronagh Hammond said support was being offered to staff and learners.