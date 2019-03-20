Residents stand outside a spaza shop in Cape Town’s Imizamo Yethu township. Picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Cape Town - Small businesses in the townships say they are bearing the brunt of Eskom’s constant load shedding. Business people say it has resulted in major inconvenience and a loss of revenue.

Numerous people shared similar stories of the impact of long blackouts on their businesses.

Mavis Nyirenda, a 29-year-old hairdresser at the Nyanga taxi rank, said her business was showing signs of decline because of the blackouts.

“It’s a serious struggle. I used to book at least 10 to 15 people a day, but now it’s difficult because the electricity just goes off.

"Now I can’t book people because I don’t know when the power will cut off. It’s really affecting us.

“I now only do two to three people and I must be fast because you never know. Today I have been waiting for the past three hours and the electricity still hasn't come on,” she said.

Mzoli Ngcawuzele, the owner of Mzoli’s meat braai, a well-known eatery, said load shedding was a serious inconvenience for any business.

“I am in the dark as I speak to you now, load shedding is definitely affecting all us business people.

“Business is slow because there is no power, people can't sit and enjoy their outing in the dark - this really affects business,” he said.

Nogolide Feni of Makhaza, who runs a small factory that manufactures schools uniforms, bedding material, T-shirts, tracksuits and traditional wear, also complained of losing customers.

“I am using machines to do my work, and if there is no power then I can't do anything.

“I don't have a back-up because I am a small business. The business is very slow and this affects my clientele, too. The problem is that the power goes off for three hours or more three times a day. It really hits hard because you're losing customers and money.

“We wish this could come to an end, I can really feel it. And now I must budget for a generator to guard against this menace otherwise my business will collapse,” she said.

The new round of extreme load shedding gave businesses and municipalities no option but to look for other suppliers of electricity, said the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“We have already seen the whole Old Mutual office complex in Pinelands go off grid and we will see many more cases like this because businesses cannot cope with an unreliable supply of electricity,” said chamber president Geoff Jacobs.

He said the crisis was hurting businesses, municipalities and Eskom.

“Business needs electricity to survive. Eskom desperately needs to sell more power to keep going, but finds its revenue going down while its costs increase as it has to use expensive diesel to keep its emergency gas turbines going. In addition, Eskom has to spend more money on long overdue maintenance. Any business person knows what falling sales and rising costs mean for a company,” Jacobs said.

