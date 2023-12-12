Small-scale fishers want DFFE to allocate 50% of traditional linefish to small-scale fishers

Cape Town - Small-scale fishing organisations have launched a petition to demand that Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment (DFFE) Minister Barbara Creecy revise the small-line fish allocation to ensure a fair and equitable distribution that reflects the commitment made to fishers over the years. The two organisations, Masifundise Development Trust and Coastal Links, said it had come to their attention that the current allocation fell nsignificantly short of the promises made by Creecy and the then DFFE minister Senzeni Zokwana.

The latter, it said, had assured that 50% of the near shore allocation of traditional linefish would go to small-scale fishers. Masifundise Programme Manager, Carmen Mannarino, said linefish was the most important allocation for small-scale fishers in the Western Cape and the basis of their food basket. She said fishers were promised this allocation, but then in 2022, more than 77% of the allocation was given to commercial fishing.

Small-scale fishers play a crucial role in coastal communities, providing livelihoods, supporting local economies and food security, and contributing to the cultural fabric of our nation. “We, small-scale fishing communities of South Africa, express our deep concern and dissatisfaction regarding the small-line fish allocation for small-scale fishermen by the DFFE. Minister Creecy’s commitment to allocating 50% of the line fish resources to small-scale fishers was a positive step towards recognising and addressing their needs,” said Mannarino. Among their demands in their petition, they want the department to include small-scale fishing communities in the decision-making process regarding allocations, considering their traditional knowledge, expertise, and experience, and provide transparent information about the criteria and process used to determine line fish allocations, allowing for public scrutiny and understanding.