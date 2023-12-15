Snakes come out to bask in Cape Town sunshine

Cape Town - With the rains having cleared and warmer, humid weather across the province, the increase in snake sightings by residents in the Western Cape is a normal phenomenon, advised snake rescue co-ordinator Shaun MacLeod. “Snakes are not the enemy. People watch movies like

and and that comes to mind when they see a snake. They believe they will get attacked.” With an average of 12 calls a day, MacLeod said the Cape cobra, mole snake and house snake were the most commonly reported sightings. Recently videos went viral of a mongoose taking on a Cape cobra at Atlantic Beach Golf Estate in Melkbosstrand.

This followed a sighting of a puff adder on Table Mountain. MacLeod advised residents to stay at least 3m from a snake, and keep an eye on it while rescuers were on the way. He said humans created a home for snakes, with untidy gardens, storing rubble in their backyards, and keeping outside lights on at night that attract geckos, which in turn attracted the aurora house snake, which feed on geckos.

“Snakes don’t create burrows. They go down burrows of rodents and eat the family of mice. Then they come out to catch some sun. While they do this, the family of the mice comes to visit, and they get eaten as well,” said MacLeod. The puff adder was predominantly found in Paarl and Stellenbosch, while it was possible for all other snakes to be spotted across the peninsula. Dr Cindy Stephen, director of the Poisons Information Centre at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, said various poisonings, including those from snake bites, increased in the festive season.

“In holiday time, we must take extra care to ensure medicines and chemicals are stored safely away from children. The warmer summer months also mean more snakes, spiders and scorpions are active and the incidence of envenomations increases markedly. “Snakes and scorpions are out. Always wear closed shoes when hiking and use a torch when walking outside at night. In the event of a snakebite, keep the person calm and quiet, and transport them to the closest hospital without delay,” Stephen said. The 24/7 Poisons Information Helpline number can be reached at 0861 555 777 in case of poisoning emergencies.