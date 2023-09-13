Snow-capped mountains across the country as the cold temperatures persist

Cape Town - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said that as the cold temperatures persist countrywide, snow could be seen over the high-lying ground of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape. In an alert for yesterday, the service said frost could be expected over the northern interior of the Western Cape in the morning.

On Monday, SAWS issued a yellow level 1 warning for disruptive snow over the mountains and high ground of the Eastern Cape, the south-western parts of the Northern Cape, the north-western parts of the Western Cape, and the extreme south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Residents were advised of very cold, windy and wet weather, with possible light snowfalls over the mountains in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, and the interior of the Western Cape. Since the beginning of the week, areas across the Western Cape have been covered in a blanket of snow.

Residents shared images of snow in Ceres, Matroosberg, Laingsburg, Worcester, Sutherland and Klein Karoo. According to SAWS Seasonal Climate Watch (September 2023 to January 2024), the multi-model rainfall forecast indicated above-normal rainfall for most of the country during mid-Spring (September-October-November) and late spring (October-November-December). The early summer (November-December-January), however, indicated below-normal rainfall over the central parts of the country and above-normal rainfall for the north-east.

SAWS said the above-normal rainfall expected in most parts of the country during mid-spring and latespring might not have any meaningful impact in terms of improving the water levels in most dams. The above-normal rainfall during mid-spring and late spring predicted could elevate the risk of flash floods, particularly in areas prone to flooding and lacking in proper drainage systems. The wet weather conditions also have the potential to give rise to waterborne infections and water-related accidents and injuries, the document read.