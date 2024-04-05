Soccer fraternity mourns death of young Kaizer Chiefs star Luke Fleurs

Cape Town - The South African football world is mourning the loss of a bright flame following the death of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs. The 24-year-old from Westridge, in Mitchells Plain, was shot and killed in a hijacking in the Johannesburg suburb of Honeydew at around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

He was waiting in a red VW Golf 8 GTI for a petrol attendant at a garage on the corner of 14th Avenue and Hendrik Potgieter Road when two armed men pulled up in a white BMW 1 Series and confronted him. Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the suspects forced him out of his car, and shot him once in the upper body. “One suspect drove off with the victim's car, followed by his accomplice. The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival.

“Police have opened a case of murder and hijacking. No arrests have been made yet,” Masondo said. He said Gauteng police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni had appointed a team of detectives from the provincial office to investigate. At 13, Fleurs began his senior soccer career at Ubuntu Football Academy where he progressed through the ranks and made his debut in the National First Division at the age of 17.

In 2018 he joined SuperSport United where he made over 60 appearances. Kaizer Chiefs then signed him on a two-year deal in October last year. Fleurs also played in the SA under17 and under-23 structures. Kaizer Chiefs released the following statement: “It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs, tragically lost his life during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“The SAPS are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course. May his dear soul rest in peace.” Luke Fleurs (pictured) was killed in a hijacking at a petrol station in Gauteng. Picture: Facebook It is understood that Fleurs’ parents flew to Johannesburg yesterday morning to identify his body. In Denne Close in Westridge, where his parents live, tears flowed as neighbours and residents described him as a quiet and humble person.

One resident said Fleurs was robbed of achieving his goals. “It feels as if it was our child. It is very sad, it is a big loss. Look how far he got, nver mind his circumstances. “He was a very sweet child, very shy and humble. He always had a smile on his face,” the resident said.

Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais said: “Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go to Luke Fleurs’ family, friends and loved ones. He died too soon – a tragic victim of crime in South Africa. His legacy will not be forgotten.” Clubs from the Premiership along with hundreds of soccer fans expressed their condolences and disbelief. Safa president Danny Jordaan said football had been dealt a huge blow.