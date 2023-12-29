Solidarity events to increase awareness around senseless murders in Palestine

Cape Town - A number of Palestine solidarity events are expected to take place over the next few days. Last night, several dhikr (Islamic prayer) groups gathered at the largest Palestinian mural on the Schotsche Kloof Flats, at Astana Street, Bo-Kaap for a Palestine awareness programme.

The solidarity programme was open to everyone and organised by the Al-Quds Foundation SA. Al-Quds Foundation SA director, Shaykh Ebrahim Gabriels, said they have been fasting every Thursday for 20 years for Palestine, under “Fasting Until Liberation”. “We have been having a Thursday night programme for the last 20 years, we have been fasting every Thursday and then we break our fast in a different masjid or different areas. So we decided that this is going to be an ideal opportunity to fast on this Thursday and break our fast in Bo-Kaap and add to that a special dhikr for the people of Palestine.”

The programme was also to continue the momentum around calling for an end to the “occupation of Palestine and genocide in Gaza”, following protest marches held earlier. Today, a vigil organised by South African Healthcare Workers for Palestine (HCW4P) will be held from 6.30pm to 8pm at the Mandela Glasses, Three Anchor Bay to commemorate the lives of over 300 health-care workers and over 100 journalists slain by Israeli Defence Forces since October 7 . HCW4P committee member and GOTG medical volunteer Nazreena Hassim said: “As a group, we recognised that the atrocities being meted out in Gaza have been targeting healthcare workers and journalists alike.

“We are advocating for a permanent end to violence, a permanent ceasefire, a diplomatic solution, free access to humanitarian aid and a stop to the senseless loss of life. “This is the highest casualty rate among journalists in any conflict in recent times. And much the same as health-care workers, they are being targeted based on their profession.” HCW4P will also hold a vigil in Johannesburg today for ambulances in Gaza.