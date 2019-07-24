The Bo-Kaap’s new heritage status could be affecting its property market. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The property market in the Bo-Kaap is in a slow decline, and estate agents blame it on its new heritage status. “Comparing the sale of homes between 2018 and 2019: we had around 19 sales last year, but only three so far this year. But its hard to say whether the value of the homes have decreased as a result of the heritage status,” Rob Vanlierde of Smook Properties said.

The market was experiencing a dip, but he warned that the suburb could experience a slump, with values decreasing.

“I think with it being a heritage site, it could have an impact because developers are not moving in to buy property here. We will have to see what happens,” he said.

But Jessica Rother of Remax disagreed that the heritage status had decreased property values. “But the heritage status is a positive change for the area; it protects the original properties from being altered in a way that won’t go with the face of the Bo-Kaap.

“This means that whoever buys here can confidently say it will still be as quaint in the next 20 years. So if anything, it should increase the value of each property. Sometimes things don’t need to change if everybody involved is happy with the way it is.

“Properties are limited in the Bo-Kaap, and this is another factor for the value I see in Bo-Kaap as an ex-resident and area specialist in the Bo-Kaap property sales for over 10 years,” Rother said.

It’s been a fierce battle for the community of Bo-Kaap. They have been fighting for heritage status for the past two years.

At first, the city approved a heritage protection overlay (HPOZ) and conducted a comprehensive public participation process about the proposal to include Bo-Kaap into the HPOZ.

The process commenced in January and concluded in February 2019. This included a sector hearing where community-based organisations and the business sector made oral presentations.

In the end, 2298 comments were received, of which 2271 were in support of the proposal.

Over 600 privately owned properties in the Bo-Kaap are affected by the HPOZ. The heritage value of these properties is protected and enhanced when owners want to do alterations, restorations, and maintenance.

Former arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa declared 19 heritage sites in Bo-Kaap.

Bo-Kaap Ratepayers and Civic Association vice-chairperson Fouzia Achmat said: “These estate agents are the biggest influencers who have been trying to push us to sell. We are not really concerned about this. But the sale of homes is flat at the moment.”

[email protected]