Somerset West doctor will dedicate walk to honour Wilderness Search And Rescue volunteers

Cape Town - A Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) “champion”, Dr Nicole Evans from Somerset West, will dedicate her 50th birthday on Saturday, by walking 50km to salute the volunteers and in honour of her late brother-in-law who died on Table Mountain. Kim Williams, 48, had been up Table Mountain more than a thousand times, but on died on February 27, 2021, he slipped on Kloof Corner Ridge and fell to his death.

A WSAR training team was on a final ascent near the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway when the call-out was made and sped to the site of his fall. On August 26, Evans plans to walk up the Helderberg Nature Reserve closer to her home. She also launched a mini campaign to support WSAR – with every 5km lap. She invites walkers to join her and donate R50. WSAR has a permanent fundraising effort on the platform BackaBuddy, and Evans has dedicated her physical challenge to WSAR as the formal beneficiary.

“WSAR volunteers are saints. Their extraordinary efforts across multiple rescue disciplines are such a gift to the outdoor lovers of the Western Cape. They deserve all our support,” Evans said. WSAR spokesperson Johan Marias said the team of rescuers would be joining her on a 5km walk. He said the team would walk with her while wearing its WSAR rescue gear. “I hope this process will convince other members of the public that we have a good cause, and that we deserve their support for what we do. We do volunteer work, although we work and operate under the guidance and the umbrella of the emergency services of the Western Cape Department,” Marais said.