President Cyril Ramaphosa joined by the Chairperson of the NCOP Ms Thandi Modise and the Speaker of Parliament Ms Baleka Mbete checking the state of readiness around parliament ahead of his State of the Nation Address in the National Assembly. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Cape Town - Cape mayor Dan Plato welcomed those attending the State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Parliament this week. "We are privileged to host this important event, which sets the tone for the country for the year that lies ahead and has the potential to inspire and harness our collective energy to build a better South Africa for all.



"It is therefore fitting that the SONA takes place in our beautiful city, recently named the World’s Leading Festivals and Events Destination at the World Tourism Awards 2018," Plato said.

"To the parliamentarians, dignitaries, members of the media and members of the public attending the SONA, your presence here is appreciated, and also provides a welcome boost to our local economy.

"A number of City departments have worked closely with parliamentary officials and other governmental agencies on the logistical aspects of the SONA," he said.

Key to this are the road closures that will start taking effect from 06:00 on Thursday.

The City has already communicated on these closures as requested by Parliament, but we remind the public to familiarise themselves with how the closures may affect their movements in and out of the Central Business District and to plan accordingly.

The City’s emergency and enforcement services will also be on hand to assist SAPS in ensuring public safety and managing the road closures.

Plato added: "We have recently overcome one of the worst drought on record, and our dam levels are significantly healthier this year, but I’d like to remind our visitors to please continue being water-wise as we are still observing Level 3 restrictions.



"Welcome to Cape Town – we trust you will make the most of your time with us!"

