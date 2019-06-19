Kyle Overmeyer

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address on Thursday and expectations are high that he will give clear direction for moving the county forward. We hit the streets to find out from young people what they hope to hear from Ramaphosa.

LehIohonolo Ludidi, 30, from Makhaza, said: “I would like the president to not only mention or acknowledge the youth unemployment rate but also to come up with practical ways of reducing it. “How is the government going to include the private sector to reduce unemployment, how is he going to help graduates, especially black graduates, to get employment?”

Yonela Makhabeni, 23, from Parklands, said the president needed to look at protecting children and women and putting stricter laws in place to ensure more perpetrators were put behind bars.

Lehlohonolo Ludidi

Yonela Makhabeni

Ugo Will, 23, from Khayelitsha, said: “In his speech I want the president to address youth unemployment. Unemployment breeds crime, especially in the townships where most youngsters have resorted to drugs and alcohol abuse, which in turn increases crime. More opportunities should be given to young people as they are the future of this country, a country that does not look after its young people is setting itself up for failure.”

Bradley Williams, 22, from Elsies River, would like the president to address the “unnecessary” protests constantly happening at universities.

Sabirah Parker, 18, from Pelican Park: “More Cabinet reshuffling needs to be done to rid our country of corruption and more capable, young and honest people appointed.”

Bradley Williams

Sabirah Parker

Natalie Foster, 30, from Mowbray, said: “I would like the president to mention how he is planning on funding education, not just tertiary education, but starting from the grassroots and also improving the poor education system.” Kyle Overmeyer, 23, from Zonnebloem, said: “I would like the president to address our housing issues not only in Zonnebloem but throughout the country.”

Bianca Wessels, 23, from Worcester, said she expected the president to look at how the National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding was being administered.

Bianca Wessels

[email protected]