South Africans feel reprimanded by President Ramaphosa during his Covid-19 address

Cape Town - South Africans who were live-tweeting President Cyril Ramaphosa's address felt like he was reprimanding many for not following the lockdown rules and doing their part to curb the spread of Covid-19.

President Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night and announced that Cabinet had decided to ban the sale of alcohol with immediate effect. He also announced that a curfew will also be introduced between 9 pm and 4 am. Only those who would be working during that time will be allowed to be out of their homes.

In his speech, the president explained that while there were talks over reverting the country to level 4, it was instead decided that the country will remain on level 3 of the risk-adjusted lockdown, but regulations will be tightened to ease pressure on the country’s healthcare system and slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

He added that family visits will remain banned and public parks will be opened, but only for exercise but not for public gatherings.

The national state of disaster has been extended to August 15.