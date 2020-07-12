South Africans feel reprimanded by President Ramaphosa during his Covid-19 address
Cape Town - South Africans who were live-tweeting President Cyril Ramaphosa's address felt like he was reprimanding many for not following the lockdown rules and doing their part to curb the spread of Covid-19.
President Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night and announced that Cabinet had decided to ban the sale of alcohol with immediate effect. He also announced that a curfew will also be introduced between 9 pm and 4 am. Only those who would be working during that time will be allowed to be out of their homes.
In his speech, the president explained that while there were talks over reverting the country to level 4, it was instead decided that the country will remain on level 3 of the risk-adjusted lockdown, but regulations will be tightened to ease pressure on the country’s healthcare system and slow down the spread of the coronavirus.
He added that family visits will remain banned and public parks will be opened, but only for exercise but not for public gatherings.
The national state of disaster has been extended to August 15.
On Twitter, many who were listening to President Ramaphosa felt like he was chastising the country and scolding people for not taking Covid-19 seriously enough:
The President is mad, mad 🤭🥺.— Thembisa Nxumalo (@tembisa) July 12, 2020
I feel like this family meeting is going to be about shouting at us for not behaving.— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) July 12, 2020
Cyril sounds just like my Dad when he's giving me a lecture 🙈😭— Cindy Archillies (@CindyArchillies) July 12, 2020
Cyril told the Sign Language interpreter to be kwaad kwaad 😑— Waseefa (@Cfa89) July 12, 2020
Sign language interpreter is speaking in uppercase. She’s angry angry.— Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) July 12, 2020
Cupcake didn’t even bless South Africa and her people 😭— hayi okwethu okwezandla (@Oblivy_) July 12, 2020
What happened to "May God bless South Africa and her people"?#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/OdF8xezwXh— L E S E D I (@_Hybreed_) July 12, 2020
Cyril's face says "I don't know how many times do I need to tell you people the same thing until you get it"— Kagiso Phokane (@iamkagi_styles) July 12, 2020
He's sick of us. 😭 https://t.co/Q7f9M7e36b pic.twitter.com/kOvaIVlKHx— A Meat Popsicle (@singfromthehair) July 12, 2020
you guys are breaking Cyril’s heart. he sounds like such a disappointed parent and my heart is sore with him.— Bongekile Z. Radebe (@BongiZ_Radebe) July 12, 2020
I feel like the sign language interpreter is doing an excellent job of displaying the President’s disgust at us all rn 😔 🙈#cyrilramaphosa #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/KvDc40d3Bu— Aisha R Pandor (@aishapandor) July 12, 2020
Cyril is dragging people who are having parties, drinking sprees, not wearing masks in crowded places and having funerals with more than 50 people. Meanwhile his friends and colleagues are stealing covid relief funds AND there's no fucking electricity. They are all the same. pic.twitter.com/FXuBr5odnz— Mohale Mashigo (@BlckPorcelain) July 12, 2020
