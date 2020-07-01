South Africans unhappier than Australians, New Zealanders over lockdown experience

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A comparative well-being study between South Africa, New Zealand and Australia has found that South Africans were the least happy with the strict lockdown regulations. Researchers performed the study to explore the effect that lockdown has had on people’s happiness. South Africa, New Zealand and Australia all have different economic, political and demographic situations. The countries' lockdown regulations were also different but similar outcomes were found from the survey. The researchers used difference-in-difference econometric modelling strategies.

The results were based on tweets extracted from Twitter and performed by Talita Greyling, a well-being economist at the University of Johannesburg and board member at the International Society of Quality of Life Studies, along with fellow well-being economist Stephanie Rossouw from the Auckland University of Technology.

Greyling said all three countries had different responses to fighting the spread of Covid-19.

According to their research, South Africa and New Zealand both had strict lockdown regulations.

During level 5 of lockdown, South Africans were only permitted to leave home for essential reasons and were instructed to work remotely where possible.

The same regulations were enforced for New Zealanders, although they were still allowed to buy alcohol and tobacco. Exercise outside their homes was also permitted.

“Currently South Africa has progressed to level 3, slightly relaxing the lockdown measures, whereas New Zealand has progressed to level 1 with no restrictions except on international travel.

"Australia, which follows a federal system of government, never went into complete lockdown,” said the research findings.

South Africa, the largest population out of the three countries with 57.7 million people, had a lower average happiness score of 6.32.

The country’s economic outlook is also bleak and is predicted to contract 7% this year.

New Zealand, an island economy with a relatively small population of 5.5 million, had an average happiness level of 7.14 with a relatively positive economic outlook.

“All three countries suffered happiness losses; however, South Africa, which has the strictest lockdown regulations was by far the greatest. The average happiness loss in all three countries was at least 6% due to the lockdown.

"However, the loss in South Africa was greater than in the other countries,” said the research findings.