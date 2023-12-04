Spat over who was first at a petrol pump ends in death at Mfuleni petrol station

Cape Town - An alleged argument over who was first at a petrol pump has led to the death of a 35-year-old man. The man was shot and killed at an Engen garage in Hindle Road on Saturday evening.

France Mashaba, deputy chairperson of the Mfuleni Community Policing Forum, says that the man was killed in cold blood following a confrontation with another customer. “Two guys who were coming to put in petrol were fighting over who was first. On the footage, it shows that but we are looking at what happened and what was the problem,” he said. Mashaba said the deceased man has not yet been identified and it was not known which area he was from.

“We don’t have all the information so we can’t say he is from Mfuleni because his car registration is CF,” he said. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed the shooting was being investigated. Murder: Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that the deadly shooting is being investigated. Picture:Leon Knipe. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting on Saturday at about 9pm in Hindle Road, Mfuleni, where a 35-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.

“According to reports, the victim and suspect had an argument before the victim was shot. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. A murder case was registered for investigation,” Twigg said. According to Mashaba, crime in Mfuleni has increased, especially shootings. “Crime is going up, especially shooting, because of the gangsters. This time of the year we try to start projects and talk to people but if you go one side the shooting is on the other side and vice versa,” he said.