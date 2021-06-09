SPCA calls for information regarding abandoned animals

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is seeking the public's assistance with information that can lead to a successful prosecution of a perpetrator, believed to have been responsible for dumping a variety of animals in Brackenfell last week.

Twelve guinea pigs, five rabbits and two chickens were found dumped at Wessel Lourens Dam, in Vredekloof, and were found by a member of the public, who reported the matter to the SPCA.

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams said four of the rabbits were found hunched up and petrified in one of the dog kennels (at the entrance of the dam), while the fifth was found being chased by the residents.

She said the twelve guinea pigs were found in a box – that was taped up – with babies, with no food or water, and were malnourished. She said they were sitting on top of each other.

“They had absolutely no way of escaping, as the box was sealed with tape.The chickens were running on the road, confused and scared. We are calling on the community for any information that can lead to a successful prosecution in this matter. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA appeals to members of the public to be vigilant and report any incidents immediately, where animals are abandoned,” she said.

Abrahams said it was a criminal offence, in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962, to abandon any animal.

Animal Welfare Society of South Africa spokesperson Allan Perrins said hundreds of animals get abandoned in Cape Town every year. Perrins said there was no need for anyone to abandon their animals.

“We have a non-selective admissions policy and offer a sanctuary to hundreds of unwanted and abandoned animals annually. Domestic animals are almost entirely dependent on their owners for their welfare and well-being, so anyone who turns their back on their pets is almost certainly condemning them to an avoidably slow and agonising death,” he said

Perrins said pet abandonment, in all its evil forms, was inexcusable and totally avoidable – and comes at a huge price to the animal and to shelters with a non-selective admissions policy.

“It can take many man hours and a lot of money to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home an abandoned animal. When not recovered by animal welfare organisations, they become feral marauders.

“Once they are labelled as such, they suffer unimaginable cruelty at the hands of intolerant home owners and road users. Many contract diseases and become infested with parasites, resulting in a rapid deterioration and painful death,” said Perrins.

He said people should surrender their animals to their nearest animal welfare shelter regardless of its condition or reasons for surrender.

Anyone with the information on the matter can email [email protected] or call 021 700 4158/9 during office hours.

[email protected]

Cape Argus