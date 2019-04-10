Nine beneficiaries, including senior citizens as well as those with special needs, received the keys to their new Morkel’s Cottage homes in the Strand. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

Cape Town - Nine beneficiaries, including senior citizens as well as those with special needs, received the keys to their new Morkel’s Cottage homes in the Strand area today, 10 April 2019. The initial planning for the project started in 2009 and after many ups and downs and hard graft the City is extremely pleased about the progress that has been made to be able to reach this milestone.

Three aged and special needs beneficiaries are over the moon on Wednesday because they have received homes after having waited patiently for many years for this opportunity.

Mr and Mrs Salmon and Anna Brandt were on the Housing Database for 20 years. Mr and Mrs Phillip and Catharina Fluks stayed in Beverley Hills informal settlement area and were registered on the Housing Database for 16 years. Ms Maria Niemand from Dark City informal settlement area was on the Housing Database for 14 years.

Nine beneficiaries, including senior citizens as well as those with special needs, received the keys to their new Morkel’s Cottage homes in the Strand. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi handed over three of these units to beneficiaries with the oldest one being 70 years old. More than 200 opportunities (both structures and serviced-sites only) are still to be developed and handed over to the rightful beneficiaries.

"This project shows that often times the development of human settlement opportunities are characterised by sheer determination and dogged persistence from many City officials especially in our Human Settlements Directorate, community leaders and political structures to ensure that the work gets done and that the most vulnerable residents in our society are catered for. This has been a tremendously challenging project and it has been marred by attempted illegal occupations, vandalism and extreme community dynamics," said Booi.

"The underlying work has always been driven by the desire to improve the lives of these beneficiaries; to bring a sense of redress and delivery to these vulnerable people and to carry on carrying on despite the challenges. I commend all stakeholders who have been involved.

"The threats of invasion and vandalism are real and continues and on behalf of the City administration, I urge the broader community, the beneficiaries and various community and political leadership structures to support the City and to work with us to ensure that the units are not vandalised or illegally occupied. We really can do this if we all stand together."

This project comprises 547 housing opportunities for qualifying beneficiaries from the community, the informal settlements of Morkel’s Cottage, Beverley Hills and Dark City and other smaller informal areas, as well as beneficiaries from the City’s Housing Database who are residing in the specific area earmarked for this project. It consists of a mixture of Breaking New Ground (BNG) homes and accommodation in accordance with the Upgrade of Informal Settlements Programme (UISP).

Nine beneficiaries, including senior citizens as well as those with special needs, received the keys to their new Morkel’s Cottage homes in the Strand. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

[email protected]

Cape Argus