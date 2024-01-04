St Helena Bay residents thanked while mopping up of Shelley Point Hotel blaze begins

Cape Town - Mopping up operations at the Shelley Point Hotel & Spa in St Helena Bay have commenced after a devastating fire ripped through the iconic establishment on Tuesday. The blaze, which started in a kitchen on Tuesday morning, led to the complete evacuation of hotel guests and staff as firefighters from different municipalities on the West Coast banded together to battle the blaze.

Carel Steenkamp, CEO of the Lone Bull group, said they were conducting assessments to determine the extent of the damages. He said the hotel, which is visited by an estimated 10 000 people each year, was first constructed in 2007. “The main block and A block was constructed in 2007 and the B block in 2009.

“A full refurbishment was done in 2018/19. “We are busy with assessments, but it will take some time. “It is difficult to say [how many guests] were affected without access to our booking systems, but I would guess we have around 10 000 hotel guests per year.”

Steenkamp said once the assessments had been completed the group would be able to establish the way forward. Speaking to the Cape Argus on Wednesday, Saldanha Bay Mayor André Truter said the loss of the R350 million hotel would have a devastating economic impact. Truter said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire shortly after 9pm.

“There was one flare-up but nothing major. “All the fire crews are on standby and we can confirm that the hotel did suffer severe structural damage and in some parts it caved in, and this was mostly the older parts of the building,” Truter said. “However, the three main sections that the fire crews focused on were saved, except for the thatched roofs. The area has been cordoned off and no access is allowed until further assessments are completed.”

Shelley Point Hotel Spa & Country Club expressed their deepest gratitude in a statement on Thursday to the teams from the Saldanha Bay Municipality, West Coast District Municipality, Bergrivier Municipality and Swartland Municipality fire departments, and assistance from the Western Cape Disaster Management. “Their tireless and courageous efforts played an instrumental role in trying to contain the fire and mitigate the damages.” Truter added that residents living near the hotel had reached out to assist guests by offering them a place to sleep after the fire.

“It was amazing to see the community come out and show their support. Some of the hotel guests, especially those that came from far, were assisted with accommodation by residents,” Truter said. Truter said many residents living in St Helena Bay would be without work after the blaze. “The loss of the hotel will have a big impact on the community of St Helena Bay.

"It is valued at about R350m and at this stage we are not sure what the management's plans are for the future," Truter said. "This is a very difficult time for them. I'm not sure of how the hotel was but it has been around for a long time and over time the property has been expanded." Shelley Point Hotel Spa & Country Club echoes Truter's sentiments and extended their heartfelt appreciation to the Shelley Point Estate residents and the entire St Helena Bay community.