Standing committee chair welcomes finalisation of SIU PPE investigation

Cape Town - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has finalised its investigation into 34 contracts valued at R184 million in the Western Cape for the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Welcoming the finalisation of the investigations, standing committee on the premier and constitutional affairs chairperson Ricardo Mackenzie said: “The SIU’s important work in holding governments accountable and highlighting gaps within procurement process is key to ensure transparent governance.

“We welcome these investigations as the Covid-19 pandemic has been a stress test for our procurement processes in the country. Where there are gaps in the processes, they must be fixed and corruption in any form will not be tolerated.”

In its investigations into the provincial education department where the SIU probed an allegation relating to the allocation of tenders awarded to a service provider to the value of R54.5m, the investigation found that the supply chain management process did not comply with the Constitution.

According to the investigation, the state attorney has been requested to brief counsel to review and set aside the contract.

Investigations into allegations against the Department of Transport and Public Works as well as local municipalities in Laingsburg, Mossel Bay, Hessequa, Saldanha and Langeberg found no irregularities.

However, the Matzikama Municipality, run by the ANC, was made to set aside a contract worth more than R650 000 after the bidding process was found to have been manipulated and information leaked to a service provider.

Meanwhile, ANC finance and economic opportunities spokesperson Nomi Nkondlo said the provincial government was still spending too much money on non-BBBEE compliant companies.

Nkondlo said the party would table a question for written reply asking why the province spent so much money on non-compliant companies as well as for details of the companies that benefited and the contracts they were awarded.

