State making progress in Siphokazi Booi murder case

Cape Town - The controlling prosecutor in the Paarl Regional Court said the case against murder accused Sithobele Qebe was progressing. Marinda Wagenaar said this as the family of slain Siphokazi Booi heard the case was yet again postponed.

“The postponement was for the legal representative to consult with the accused. “We are making progress. It will either go from here to trial or possibly if he wants to plead but we will work through the office of the DPP. We’ll wait until they call the case. “The National Prosecuting Authority and my office view gender-based violence seriously and are making it a priority in the province and I can confirm this. My office will closely monitor this case.”

Qebe has been in custody since September 2021, after the charred remains of his girlfriend, Booi, were discovered a few metres away from his Mbekweni shack. They were reportedly fighting while drinking and the following morning her dismembered body was found. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State was ready to go to trial.

“The accused faces charges of premeditated murder, which carries a life sentence, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He breached his bail conditions for attacking the victim, and also the desecration of the corpse. “We have been ready to start with the trial.” Siphokazi’s aunt Zukiswa Mhobho complained about the postponements and said they hoped for closure.

“We are tired of giving the same feedback to her mother, which was postponed again. “We want the trial to start and for the accused to be convicted, especially after he confessed to the police.” Action Society’s Ian Cameron organised another picket in front of the court.

“There are a few things, we share anger and frustration with the community and the family and friends of Siphokazi. “We wanted to put the poster of Siphokazi on the floor and then invite the Minister of Police and Justice to walk all over her face because in effect that is what their failed duty actually means. “It’s clear that the accused have far more rights and their constitutional rights outweigh the law abiding citizens.