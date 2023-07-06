State not ready for bail application in the case of the woman killed near Wynberg court

Cape Town - The case against the three men accused of shooting a woman near Wynberg Magistrate’s Court was postponed. The State prosecutor said he was not ready for the bail application to proceed.

The accused Mandisi Mafu, 24, Lukhanyo Meme, 32, and Vuminkosi Vumene, 37, are facing a murder charge for the killing of Christine Gumira and they were charged with attempted murder after Thandi Viljoen was shot while driving her car. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The suspects are charged with murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition. “The State will oppose their bail application.”

The case was handed over to the director of public prosecutions. Yesterday was supposed to be the formal bail application but the State said they were only going to proceed with it on July 17. The three men were arrested a week after the murder took place on May 25.

Gumira was walking from court with two other people when the shooter allegedly sneaked up and shot her in the back of her head. She fell to the ground while the suspect ran towards the police station where it is assumed the getaway vehicle was waiting. After the shooting CCTV footage was circulated and the arrests followed.

The murder happened after Gumira appeared in court alongside an alleged mass killer, Lundi Zweni, Zinhle Mazibuko, and another woman for a murder case. The police confirmed the killing happened in July 2018. SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “On July 12, 2018, four suspects were arrested for the murder, which took place the previous day.

“The accused currently on the court roll are two women aged between 27 and 41 and a man aged 23. “A 26-year-old woman was shot and fatally wounded on May 25 in Wynberg. “On the day in question, the now-deceased attended court as an accused in the murder case.”