State-of-the-art tissue donation facility opens in Driftsands

Cape Town - The medical fraternity is set to receive a major enhancement and boost, with the launch of a new state-of-the-art tissue engineering facility in Cape Town. The non-profit organisation distributing bone and tissue products to the medical fraternity, Bone SA, launched Vitanova, last Thursday evening at the Vitanova Building, in Driftsands.

Across the country, around 34 000 people's lives have been positively impacted and healed, annually. Through its use of cutting-edge technology and innovation, Vitanova aims to assist those in need of donated tissue for transplants and implantation. Chairperson of the Bone SA board, Professor Petro Terblanche, said, following a feasibility study in 2017, Vitanova was established to address the need for donated tissue and tissue products in the country.

“The facility will be dedicated to increasing the availability of life-enhancing tissue products, increasing the awareness around the need for tissue donation, as well as spearheading an educational drive around the importance of tissue donation. A key part of the initiative is also to increase the number of registered organ and tissue donors in South Africa,” said Terblanche. Bone SA interim managing director Helena Heystek said the opening of Vitanova is a significant step towards improving education and increasing awareness around the importance of tissue donation in the country. “The facility is set to become South Africa’s foremost connective tissue bank,” said Heystek.