State of the Nation Address: Capetonians say they 'have lost interest'

Cape Town - South Africans have shared their thoughts and expectations on the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA), scheduled to take place on Thursday.

The highly anticipated address by President Cyril Ramaphosa will provide a look at the country’s situation after nearly a year marred by economic uncertainty and the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The address is set for 7pm.

Stanley Jacobs, 41, from Strandfontein said: “I have lost interest in the SONA; nothing positive comes from it. Political parties fighting, people showing off their expensive designer clothing while South Africans are starving and dying because of the out-of-control crime rate and high unemployment rate. For me personally, the SONA does not contribute anything positive to the nation.”

However, he hopes the president will discuss a possible allocation of more funds for projects on the Cape Flats and a concrete plan of action to reduce crime, corruption and for job creation.

Thaakirah Davids, 26, from Grassy Park said: “It is something I generally care about. There should be solutions to unemployment and job creation in the government and private sector as I have been home since the pandemic started, due to working in the travel industry. I do hope violence is curbed in our country, to make South Africa a safer place to live in without fear.”