Steenberg mom thanks Miss SA Natasha Joubert for bursary

Cape Town - A single mom from Steenberg, who is the recipient of the Natasha Joubert Collective bursary, recently got to meet her benefactor for the first time. The reigning Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert was back in the Mother City this week to visit students at her alma mater, Boston City Campus, and met the Cape Town recipient of her educational advocacy campaign.

Shumeez Linnett is the sole breadwinner in her home and cares for her 10-year-old daughter and her younger sister, also 10. Thanks to Joubert, Linnett is now studying for a certificate in financial planning. The 29-year-old, who works full-time as a bookkeeper for a UK-based company, says she works five days a week and makes time to study via correspondence in the evening and on weekends.

Joubert launched a partnership last year with Boston City Campus which gave 16 South African learners, aged 18 and older, a one-year academic scholarship to study at Boston City Campus. Shumeez Linnett with Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert. Picture: Supplied These scholarships were for distance e-learning studies towards a full-time undergraduate qualification. The Study Buddy Fund also partnered with the Miss South Africa Organisation to fund another 15 students’ studies at Boston City Campus.

Being the first in her family to reach a tertiary education, Linnett was delighted to meet up with the reigning queen. “It was an amazing feeling, she was very friendly and we had a great conversation which I appreciate. She shared an interest in what I’m doing and what my future plans are. She also said she would be in touch with me and see how my studies are going.” Linnett, who was among 900 applicants, told Joubert that the opportunity is a chance to better herself and her community.

“It means a lot as it will help me to study further and allow me to become a role model to the people in my community. I want to assist people with financial decisions and help them grow their wealth. “Many people don’t know about saving for retirement and investment and I want to help them to understand both of those things, and not only have a comfortable retirement but build wealth for themselves and others if they can,” she explained. In her application, Linnett spoke of empowering herself to one day pay it forward to other generations.