Cape Town - In a historic move, medical undergraduates from Stellenbosch University will have an opportunity to conclude their training in a black-owned and operated private hospital on the Cape Flats. Melomed Private Hospital Group and the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University are to sign an agreement that lays the foundation for a partnership for the training of medical undergraduates.

The collaboration between the parties started in 2017, and Melomed Gatesville Hospital is now officially an accredited facility to provide such excellent teaching and training, the hospital group said.

Throughout the year, the four-week rotation of fourth-year medical students consists of them spending four weeks at Melomed Gatesville, supervised and trained by highly skilled and qualified Melomed specialists.

“The doctors of Melomed provide a transfer of rare clinical skills and knowledge to these Stellenbosch University fourth-year students by accompanying the specialist doctors on ward rounds and assisting the doctors with patients,” the hospital group said in a statement.

Specialist physician at Melomed Gatesville Hospital Dr Zaraina Solomons will serve as the co-ordinator for the students.

She said: “It’s important to us that the students are able to receive safe and effective clinical training at our hospitals within the community.

“Melomed Gatesville Hospital provides that opportunity to expose the students to a health system that helps to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs.

“Part of our training with the students includes direct patient-care evaluations, monitoring patient responses and successful discharge.”

The hospital said the training partnership between the respective parties had been such a huge success that Stellenbosch University had recognised Melomed Gatesville as a centre of excellence, which would prompt the rollout of the partnership to other Melomed facilities, such as Melomed Mitchells Plain, Melomed Tokai and Melomed Bellville.

“Melomed management looks forward to the day when registrars (training specialists) are also trained within the Melomed Hospital Group,” the hospital said.

The memorandum of agreement was to be signed by Melomed chairperson Ebrahim Bhorat and Stellenbosch University executive head of the department of medicine Professor Rafique Moosa, to ensure ongoing support and collaboration.

