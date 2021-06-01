Stellenbosch municipality implements policies to boost safety and security

Cape Town - The Stellenbosch municipality has implemented two new policies aimed at boosting safety and security.

The Auxiliary Law Enforcement Officers policy will allow the council to invest in public safety, train community members and open career opportunities and paths for residents wanting to serve their areas, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the tabling of the 2021/22 budget, Mayor Gesie van Deventer allocated funding towards that policy, as well as one on Rewards for Criminal Information, with a view to providing more policing on the ground.

The council also approved a third externally funded Law Enforcement and Traffic Officer policy.

It said R400 000 had been allocated for the financial year to train and equip 20 auxiliary officers who would serve in a voluntary capacity without receiving compensation.

The policy on rewards for criminal information establishes guidelines for the management of confidential information and for compensation to be given to people who provide information that leads to an arrest as well as the confiscation and recovery of stolen goods.

The law enforcement and traffic officer policy, which starts on July 1, will enable businesses in the private sector to contribute financially to the recruitment of additional officers.

“Private business and other interested organisations will be able to secure a predetermined level of law enforcement services within defined areas at a determined fee, allowing for an increase in visible policing across the region,” the council said.

