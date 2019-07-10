More than 100 Idas Valley and Cloetesville residents marched in Stellenbosch yesterday over housing. Supplied

Cape Town - Residents of Idas Valley and Cloetesville in Stellenbosch on Tuesday combined resources and brought more than 100 marchers on to the streets of Stellenbosch in a peaceful protest about their housing situation. The protest was held in front of the municipal offices the Cloetesville Backyard Dwellers Forum (CBDF), who were demanding that the municipality identify land for them to set up an informal settlement. They and their colleagues from the Idas Valley Housing Forum, who are concerned about the pricing structure of a subsidised housing project, got together to urge the municipality to solve their issues.

Spokesperson for the CBDF, Niklaas Willemse said: “We pooled resources and staged a joint protest even though our issues were slightly different. They both involve a demand for better housing conditions. It was a peaceful protest and we had 250-plus people who attended, and in the end we were very excited to have the deputy mayor of Stellenbosch, Nyaniso Jindela, come out to receive our memorandum and speak to us.

“The deputy mayor, who is in charge of the council’s Human Settlements portfolio, said he would discuss our concerns with mayor Gesie van Deventer, and would get back to us on Thursday with a proper response. We want the municipality to identify land for us to move to as an informal settlement, since the mayor told us previously that as back-yard dwellers, we can’t demand basic services such as water and electricity, but these can be provided to people in informal settlements,” said Willemse.

Stuart Grobbelaar, communications manager for governance in the office of the municipal manager, said: “A group of around 100 protesters marched peacefully to the town hall this morning to hand over a memorandum on housing challenges.

“This follows several prior engagements with the community and a letter dated June 21 in which all challenges highlighted by the Backyard Dwellers Forum were addressed by the municipality.”

“Deputy mayor Jindela accepted the memorandum and met representatives of the group,” said Grobbelaar who also confirmed that the mayor would meet with representatives from Cloetesville on Thursday, and those from Idas Valley on Monday.

Vinton Morgan, a member of Idas Valley Housing Forum, said: “Residents are also suffering from the lack of housing in Idas Valley. Our people stay in backyards and the families are growing.

“We need action on homes urgently.”

