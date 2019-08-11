Stellenbosch University File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Nominations for a new chancellor of Stellenbosch University (SU) are to open on 14 August 2019. An electoral college, consisting of members of Council, members of the Executive Committee of Senate and the President and the Vice-President of the SU Convocation, will meet on 25 September 2019 to vote for a new incumbent.

The second and last term of Dr Johann Rupert, SU’s 14th Chancellor, is coming to an end towards the end of 2019 and it is envisaged that the new chancellor will take office on 1 January 2020.

The Chancellor is the titular head of the University, presides at graduation ceremonies and confers all degrees, diplomas and certificates in the name of the University. The chancellor holds office for a term of five years, but may be re-elected for one further term of five years.

“Although a ceremonial role, the position of chancellor is of crucial importance to our institution. He or she should be able to identify with and promote the University’s Vision 2040, its mission and its values, and take a keen interest in Stellenbosch University as academic institution,” says Dr Ronel Retief, SU Registrar. “The individual should be a thought leader in his or her own right and be a role model for the University community.”

Nominations

All Members of the SU Convocation are eligible to submit nominations and have from 14 August until 4 September 2019 to hand in their nominations. Nominations must be in writing and have to be lodged with the registrar by the deadline of 4 September.

All SU graduates (including current postgraduate students who completed their undergraduate studies at SU), recipients of SU diplomas after 2010, and full-time and retired academic staff of the University are members of the Convocation.

Candidates for chancellor do not have to be members of the SU Convocation.

Each nomination must be signed by at least 20 members of the Convocation and must be accompanied by a signed declaration by the nominee in which he or she accepts the nomination. These forms will be available on the University’s website (www.sun.ac.za) on 14 August.

Even if only one nomination is received, the candidate will only be elected chancellor if a majority of the members of the electoral college present, vote in his or her favour.