The Rooiplein in Stellenbosch. “The article draws on colonial stereotypes of ‘coloured’ women," said the Psychological Society of SA's division for research and methodology. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Cape Town - Stellenbosch University has apologised and said it would investigate all aspects of the study that found coloured women in the country have an increased risk of low cognitive functioning, as they have low education and unhealthy lifestyles. The university sent a letter of apology to all staff and students.

Deputy vice-chancellor: research, innovation and postgraduate studies Professor Eugene Cloete said the university acknowledged the severe trauma and anger among members of the general public, Stellenbosch communities, university stakeholders and our campus community caused by the publication of the study.

“We apologise unconditionally for the pain and the anguish which resulted from this article.

“We also have empathy towards current and past staff members, our students and our alumni who have had to endure criticism for their association with our institution,” he said.

Cloete said the rectorate decided to request a thorough investigation into all aspects of the study.

He said based on the outcome of this investigation the university would take corrective action.

Criticism mounted over the study which was conducted by Sharné Nieuwoudt, Kasha Elizabeth Dickie, Carla Coetsee, Louise Engelbrecht and Elmarie Terblanche.

According to the abstract, 60 women aged 18 to 64 were separated into four age groups and two education groups.

Cognitive function was assessed using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment and a computerised neurocognitive test.

Education and age were significantly correlated with all measured cognitive domains.

The high education group scored significantly better in all cognitive domains while the young to middle-aged coloured women presented low cognitive function.

The Psychological Society of SA slammed the study as fatally flawed.

“The article draws on colonial stereotypes of ‘coloured’ women, and portrays them as intellectually deficient, making broad, reckless and injurious generalisations,” PsySSA said.

