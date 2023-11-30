Cape Town - The Little Givers Crèche and Kindergarten is making an indelible impact on the lives of 21 underprivileged children, providing hope in the face of poverty and overcrowded living conditions. Dedicated to offering essential education and socialisation opportunities, the Little Givers crèche - located in the heart of Devon Valley, Stellenbosch - serves as a safe haven for these children, countering the challenges of poverty and cramped living conditions.

Through a nurturing environment, Little Givers is committed to empowering these young minds and contributing to their holistic development. Many parents in this community grapple with unemployment or seasonal employment, resulting in meagre financial resources. The children endure cramped living conditions in small wooden wendy houses, with an average of 15 people per unit.

This impedes their ability to study and thrive due to a lack of privacy and dedicated time for homework. Recognising these challenges, The Little Givers crèche and kindergarten strive to provide a nurturing environment with stimulating learning opportunities and essential socialisation experiences for the children. However, sustaining the facility's operation requires funding for salaries, maintenance, utilities, rent, food, and cleaning, totalling a monthly fee of R550 per child.

Regrettably, this fee exceeds what the parents can afford, despite their commendable contribution of 32 percent of the costs in 2021. Over the past three years, The Little Givers project has been fortunate to receive generous support from both corporate entities and individuals through donations and in-kind contributions. However, the current financial year presents a pressing shortfall of R70 000.

To bridge this gap, The Little Givers has launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy. Currently, over R17 000 has been raised towards their R70 000 target. Although this is a commendable achievement, additional funding is urgently needed to sustain operations and cover ongoing expenses. “Your consideration and support are instrumental in enabling us to make a tangible difference in the lives of these deserving children.