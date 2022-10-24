‘Steroid kingpin’ murder: Co-accused’s death stalls Mark Lifman trial till next July

Cape Town - The trial date for Mark Lifman, Jerome Booysen and their co-accused in the murder of “Steroid Kingpin” Brian Wainstein has been set provisionally for July next year after an addition to the list of accused and the killing of another. This comes after yet another accused, Anthony “Amier” van der Watt, was gunned down two weeks ago while driving along Prince George Drive.

At the time, it was reported that Van der Watt, had been travelling from Pollsmoor Prison when the MercedesBenz in which he was travelling came under attack. Police said two gunmen fled the scene after firing more than 20 bullets at the vehicle. Van der Watt and Jovellen van Wyngaardt were killed, while a third occupant escaped unharmed. On Friday, the State withdrew charges against Van der Watt as the defence handed his death certificate over to the court. Two other accused, William Stevens and Jason Maits, were killed weeks apart in February and March last year.

State advocate Mervyn Menigo said in court: “Subsequent to the death of accused number 8 (Van der Watt) on October 6, the indictment will be amended in accordance. I foresee two counts falling away as well as certain amendments to the summary of substantial facts. Those have been done and await signature and will be forwarded to the relevant legal counsel as soon as it’s ready.” Further changes made to the list of accused now includes that of Igor Russol, who faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, gangsterism and contravention of the Firearms Control Act. Russol was added to the list of accused in August after his arrest on July 26. At the time, Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said: “His arrest comes after the execution of a warrant for his arrest on July 26. He was indicted to appear in the Cape High Court on August 5, with Lifman and other accused who are already appearing in the high court.”

Lifman appeared alongside alleged gang leader Booysen, former police officer Wayne Henderson, André Naude, Sam Farquharson, Jakobus Stevens, Egan Norman, Ricardo Maarman, Typhenne Jantjies, Rowendal Stevens, Bevan Ezaus, Bradley de Bula, Kashif Hanslo, Ismail Cupido and Igor Russol. The State alleged that Lifman financed the hit on Wainstein while Booysen subsequently profited from Wainstein’s illegal steroid business after he was shot and killed at his Constantia home in 2017. It is further alleged that a number of the accused are affiliated to the 27s gang and they face more than 30 charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and corruption.

