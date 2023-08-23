Still no answers after Vrygrond mom shot nine times by unknown suspects

Cape Town - It has been more than a week since a woman was shot nine times by unknown suspects and her family is still seeking answers. Busiswa Ndabezimbi, 40, died in a hail of bullets on August 13 in an apparent hit.

She was sitting with her three neighbours in her Xakabantu shack in Vrygrond, Muizenberg, when two armed men walked in and shot her. The victim’s grieving brother Bathandwa Ndabezimbi said: “I couldn’t believe what they were saying, it was just weird to hear that Busi was shot. “I was informed that when they walked into the shack one of them said she was the one they were looking for. Two walked in and another was standing outside the door.

“They shot my sister three times in the head and six more times in the body. One of her visitors was injured and rushed to hospital. And then they took her neighbours’ cellphones.” The brother said they were left puzzled by the hit. “She was not getting divorced, not selling anything, not involved in any criminal activities.

“We are all baffled by her murder. My sister was doing char jobs and I didn’t hear anything about her being involved in any quarrels,” he said, adding no one recognised the killers. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed they were still searching for the suspects. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on August 13 in Xakabantu, Vrygrond where a 40-year-old female was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.