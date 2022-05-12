Still no word on missing baby Kai-isha Maniers

Cape Town - Abducted Bishop Lavis infant Kai-isha Maneirs is still missing despite police releasing a clearer identikit of the suspect believed to be behind her mysterious kidnapping almost two weeks ago. Kai-isha, who is only two months old, was last seen on Saturday, April 30, outside a local Shoprite store in Bishop Lavis in the arms of her alleged abductor after her mother reportedly stepped inside the store to purchase baby milk at the behest of the suspect.

Story continues below Advertisment

Earlier this week, the Bishop Lavis Family Violence Child Abuse Sexual Offences Unit released an identikit of the suspect who they believe is involved in the baby’s kidnapping in an effort to trace the missing infant. While having a clearer image of the suspect out in the public domain was expected to encourage more tips, the Manier’s family and friends say the family has received no new tips, information or contacts but that police are still investigating. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg also confirmed that no tips had come in yet from the public regarding the possible sighting of little Kai-isha or her suspected kidnapper.

“Please be advised that there are no new developments in the search for the missing baby. Our investigation into the incident continues, and we are calling on the public to report any and all information that could lead to police to the suspect or missing child.” “Information will be treated confidentially, and you may remain anonymous," Twigg said. Earlier this week, the Bishop Lavis Family Violence Child Abuse Sexual Offences Unit released an identikit of the suspect. Photo: SAPS In support of the family, community members and leaders have been actively assisting police in searching for the little girl through interactive walkabouts and sharing informative handouts.

Story continues below Advertisment

Anyone with any information or who can identify the person in the identikit is kindly requested to contact the investigation officer, Detective Sergeant Thembisa Buqa on: 073 519 3384 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111. [email protected] Cape Argus