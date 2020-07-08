Strand residents cry foul over removal of communal toilet in informal settlement

Cape Town - A protest over ablution facilities erupted in Pholile Park, Strand, on Tuesday. Residents were demanding proper participation in the appointment of a new service provider for temporary toilets in the area after the City of Cape Town terminated its contract with Mshengu Toilet Hire. They said the company indicated it would remove its toilets after its contract expired and another service provider will deliver new ones tomorrow. Mkhululi Silatsha said there had been no consultation with residents on the matter. According to Silatsha, the City has done the "same thing" in neighbouring areas. “The street committees and residents were not consulted on the appointment of the new service provider. We were only told on Monday that Mshengu would remove its toilets after it failed to clean them on Sunday, and that Sanitech will only deliver the new toilets on Thursday.

"Between the period when Mshengu removes its toilets and the time when the new contractor delivers the toilets, how are the residents expected to relieve themselves?"

Street committee's Zolani Skoti said five families were forced to share one toilet with one tap being used by the more than 3000 residents.

“We previously applied for 38 toilets to be added but to no avail, instead they are changing the service provider that will use the same chemical toilets. Through this consultation we want to know among other things how the new contractor will improve the service by the current one, the number of facilities, the number of people that will be employed and whether these will be local people,” he said.

Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said the agreement was that no toilet would be removed without it being immediately replaced.

