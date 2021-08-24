Strandfontein residents want company's sand mining application withdrawn

Cape Town - The Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association demanded the immediate withdrawal of the application for sand mining and other activities on two plots of land ( ERF 21168 and remainder of ERF 1212) in Mitchells Plain by Maccsand. This after the association accused the developer of refusing to hold an online public meeting but instead attempted to influence individuals, clubs and community organisations, to support their sand mining application.

The association's chairperson Mario Oostendurp said this was the second attempt by the directors of Maccsand, under a different company profile to apply for sand mining rights at the same location. “It is imperative that our collective concerns be addressed in an open forum. The true impact of the operation is downplayed, as environmental consultants responsible for assessing the operation, are paid by the company. “Failure to properly address the proposed operations, will lead to huge implications for the community who use the surrounding roads and persons who live within close proximity to the proposed site. Invariably, it may lead to a disastrous impact on the quality of life for all concerned,” he said.

Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment Marian Nieuwoudt said upon reviewing the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report and draft Environmental Management Programme the City found the proposed sand mining application to be a concern because of potential impacts on the Cape Flats Aquifer. “This proposed sand mining application will directly impact on the Cape Flats Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) Groundwater Scheme implemented by the City as a key component of the City’s New Water Programme. The MAR line in Strandfontein runs along Spine Road, and the infrastructure is already in place,” she said. She said there was a risk of change in hydraulic gradient if the ground level was lowered during mining activities as well as a risk of contamination of the aquifer through infiltration.