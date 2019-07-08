Vivian “Aunty Vivvy” Daniels. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Revered Struggle stalwart Vivian “Aunty Vivvy” Magdalene Sarah Daniels was buried at the weekend, as her comrades paid tribute to her. Daniels, who died almost two weeks ago, was remembered at a memorial service on Thursday in Bellville.

She first became involved in politics in the 1970s.

She and was active in the Cape Areas Housing Action Committee, where she represented the people of Bellville.

She also played a key role in the establishment of the Bellville Advice Office and was involved with the United Democratic Front, where she worked with Allan Boesak, Albertina Sisulu, and many other Struggle leaders.

Like many who fought in the Struggle, she faced police brutality, which inspired her work in trauma and advice centres.

“Aunty Vivvy was an ANC member, but more importantly she was a community builder,” said ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs.

“She was from the generation who looked to building people’s power in the 1970s and 1980s.

“We pay tribute to her and appreciate the contribution she made to the struggle for liberation,” he said.

Her memorial was attended by Boesak and former finance minister Trevor Manuel, who spoke about her courage as a leader and her involvement with people at grass-roots level.

“It is not enough that we say we have people we recognise who sit in parliament in the provincial legislature and in the council,” Jacob said.

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Daniels was an excellent example of activism and selflessness.

“We have lost a great stalwart and role model with the passing away of Aunty Vivvy.

“Her close and loyal relationships with communities around Cape Town have ensured that her legacy lives on,” Ramaphosa said.

