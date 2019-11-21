The automated bin will assist paraplegics and other people with disabilities who have trouble opening and closing a dustbin because of little or no mobility in their limbs, with the prototype containing an automatic sensor that can detect when someone is in front of the bin.
“When someone is close to the bin, it opens automatically, and when they walk away, it closes,” said Yongamele Tshazibane, one of the five students who worked on the project.
The dustbin design was part of the students’ Computer Applications 1 project, where they were divided into groups and tasked with developing a prototype that would be beneficial to society. “We did not want to do something simple; we wanted to develop something that could really help people,” said Tshazibane.
The students had seven days to complete the project with materials supplied by the university.