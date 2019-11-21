Students’ automatic dustbin created to assist the disabled









The automated bin invented by CPUT’s first-year mechanical engineering students. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - First-year mechanical engineering students from the Cape Provincial University of Technology (CPUT) have developed an automatic dustbin designed for people with disabilities. The automated bin will assist paraplegics and other people with disabilities who have trouble opening and closing a dustbin because of little or no mobility in their limbs, with the prototype containing an automatic sensor that can detect when someone is in front of the bin. “When someone is close to the bin, it opens automatically, and when they walk away, it closes,” said Yongamele Tshazibane, one of the five students who worked on the project. The dustbin design was part of the students’ Computer Applications 1 project, where they were divided into groups and tasked with developing a prototype that would be beneficial to society. “We did not want to do something simple; we wanted to develop something that could really help people,” said Tshazibane. The students had seven days to complete the project with materials supplied by the university.

“We were given some standard materials, but we added an ultrasound sensor and other components attached to it, as well as a buzzer that goes off every time the bin opens; the buzzer sound is not loud and overpowering.”

Tshazibane said the students were looking to have the idea patented so that it could be marketed.

“One of the most challenging parts of the project was creating code for the different components of the dustbin; there is still more to be done and we want to add a button to the invention that people can press to notify us if the dustbin is malfunctioning in any way.”

Mechanical Engineering Department co-ordinator Luyanda Meyers said the project called for the students to write an Arduino (microcontroller kit) programme that could control LEDs, RGB globes that flash red, green and blue, a buzzer and a button.

“This was our first time introducing Arduino programming for first-year students, and I am proud of the students because they had to learn to code in a space of two months, yet they managed to produce a project that has a potential solution in society for disabled people,” he said.

