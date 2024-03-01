Students’ injuries not due to racist spat – university

North West University (NWU) has voiced disappointment over social media posts that have labelled the injury of students following protest action at the Vanderbijlpark campus a “racist spat” between white and black students. Since Tuesday, a number of videos have surfaced on social media platforms alleging that a racist white student had driven over and injured three black students.

In one of these videos, security personnel, as well two white males, can be seen standing in front of a young female student, while other students can be heard shouting and asking her why she was running them over. In other videos, the men are seen escorting the visibly scared and shaken student through the crowds of students who continue to berate her and sing protest songs. Louis Jacobs, NWU director of Corporate Communications, said they were unsure why and to what end the incident regarding the students was being framed as being racially motivated when this was the furthest thing from what happened.

Jacobs said from Tuesday morning, a group of students started disrupting activities at the Vanderbijlpark campus, to such an extent that free movement of students and staff was prohibited, with all entrances of the campus eventually being blocked. The spokesperson said the campus management had at this point been unsuccessful in getting to ascertain what the students’ grievances were. He said the police, who were on scene, intervened with tear gas and rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the crowd as students had started throwing stones at them.